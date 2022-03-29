Watch CBS News

Russia says it will curb assault near Kyiv

The Kremlin announced a major shift in strategy for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. Russia said it will cut back operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv. But the announcement was met with skepticism. Debora Patta has the latest.
