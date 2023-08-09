Watch CBS News

Rodriguez: The 2012 60 Minutes Interview

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has died at age 81. A poor Detroit singer-songwriter, he inspired a generation of anti-apartheid protestors in South Africa, and was featured in the documentary film "Searching for Sugar Man."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.