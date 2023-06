Road to the Tonys: J. Harrison Ghee talks 1st Tony nomination, family and self-acceptance Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee is up for their first Tony nomination this Sunday for their role as Jerry/Daphne in the hit musical "Some Like it Hot." For our "Road to the Tonys" series, Ghee sat down to discuss making history as one of the first non-binary performers to ever be nominated, family and the importance of loving yourself in the face of intolerance. CBS News contributor Jamie Wax reports.