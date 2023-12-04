Watch CBS News

"Rizz” declared Oxford’s 2023 word of the year

“Rizz” earns the prestigious title of Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year. Originally popularized by Gen Z, this trendy term is another word for charisma and is defined as “style, charm, or attractiveness,” or “the ability to attract a romantic partner.”
