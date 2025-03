Ringo Starr on embracing country roots Ringo Starr made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville last month, performing the country classic "Act Naturally," a song he and The Beatles first covered in the '60s. While best known for rock, Starr has always had a love for country music. In a new concert special airing Monday on CBS, he celebrates the genre at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Anthony Mason sits down with him to discuss the performance.