Rick Astley on touring, returning to the spotlight and his smash hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" Singer-songwriter Rick Astley became a pop sensation 35 years ago with his debut hit single "Never Gonna Give You Up," which has taken on a life of its own as a viral internet prank known as "Rickrolling." Astley talks with Anthony Mason about his special relationship with the song, touring with New Kids on the Block and enjoying a remarkable career resurgence.