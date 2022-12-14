Watch CBS News

Return to Newtown | 60 Minutes Archive

Ten years ago today, 20 1st graders and six educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. When Scott Pelley went back to Newtown in 2017, he found families working to move forward.
