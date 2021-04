Reports: White House officials helped Nunes view intelligence files The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, says he has "profound questions" about White House connections to his Republican counterpart, Devin Nunes. Schiff's comments come as The New York Times reports White House staff secretly shared intelligence reports with Nunes. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and Washington Post congressional reporter Ed O'Keefe join "Red & Blue" to discuss.