"Rent" original cast members reflect on groundbreaking musical, celebrate its 25th anniversary In 1996, "Rent" changed the sound and face of the modern musical with its rock music, diverse cast and edgy subject. The show won four Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Vladimir Duthiers visited the East Village theater where it all began and spoke with original cast members Idina Menzel and Wilson Jermaine Heredia about why the show still resonates.