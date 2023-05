Remembering rock and soul icon Tina Turner from her interview with Gayle King three years ago Tina Turner, known as the "Queen of Rock n' Roll," has died in her Switzerland home at the age of 83, her representative confirmed. We're sharing our conversation with the rock legend back in 2018 from a joint interview with CBS Sunday Morning, in which CBS News' Gayle King spoke to Turner about her memoir, "My Love Story."