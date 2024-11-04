Watch CBS News

Remembering Quincy Jones' legacy

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who worked with music superstars ranging from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 91. Rolling Stone contributing editor Joe Levy joined CBS News to discuss Jones' life and career.
