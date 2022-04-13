Watch CBS News

Remembering Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried's voice and energy catapulted the comedian and actor into fame in the '80s and 90's, but his life -- and legacy -- were much larger than that. CBS News' Jamie Wax looks back at the late comedian's career.
