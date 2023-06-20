Watch CBS News

Record-breaking waves entice surfers | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2018, Anderson Cooper reported from Nazaré, Portugal, a global hub for surfers looking for massive waves. There he met Garrett McNamara, who broke the world record for the largest wave ever surfed in 2011; it was 78 feet high.
