(Re)born in the USA: A love letter to America In his new book, “Reborn in the USA,” newly-minted American citizen Roger Bennett (half the duo from the popular "Men in Blazers" NBC Sports show and podcast) explains his affinity for all things America. Born in the historic port city of Liverpool, England, Bennett consumed all things American pop-culture during the 1980s. He joins “CBS This Morning” to explain how it drastically impacted his life.