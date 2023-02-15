Watch CBS News

Raquel Welch, actress and model, dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch has died following a brief illness. In the 1960s and 1970s, she broke the mold of the traditional Hollywood sex symbol by portraying strong female characters. Lilia Luciano looks back on her legacy.
