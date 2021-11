Raekwon reflects on Wu-Tang Clan and new book He is Raekwon The Chef — not a cook, but a music man who stirs up words like few others. Born Corey Woods, he's one of the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan, the legendary hip-hop group that changed the music industry in the 1990s. Raekwon has also put out his own ground-breaking solo work. Now he's out with "From Staircase to Stage,” a book published by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS. It is a raw, rollicking look at a group that remains a cultural touchstone.