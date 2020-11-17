Rachel Bloom on bullies, mental health and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" success in new book In Rachel Bloom's new book, "I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are," she shares a brutally honest and hilarious account of her journey from awkward theater kid to star of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Bloom takes Anthony Mason back to her former middle school, where she faced bullies but also found her love for musical theater. The award-winning actor, singer and writer discusses living with obsessive-compulsive disorder, having a baby during the pandemic, and losing her collaborator Adam Schlesinger to COVID-19.