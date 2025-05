R.E.M. helps federally funded Radio Free Europe after Trump administration freeze R.E.M. has given its first single "Radio Free Europe" a new remix. The song was named after the service that provides crucial, uncensored information in places with limited press freedom. Now, Radio Free Europe is one of the federally-funded broadcasters that has been impacted after the Trump administration froze funding granted by Congress. CBS News' Anthony Mason shows how the rock band is trying to help.