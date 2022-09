The final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain's history, entered her final resting place at the King George VI's Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. CBS News' Vlad Duthiers is in London speaking with CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio and Ayesha Hazarika, broadcaster for the London Evening Standard, about Queen Elizabeth's life, legacy, and historic reign.