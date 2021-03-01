QAnon followers read the tea leaves in Donald Trump's CPAC speech The QAnon netherworld was abuzz with excitement after former President Donald Trump spoke Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The movement devoted to a variety of conspiracy theories is spreading the notion that Trump will be reinstated as president on March 4 -- this Thursday. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the latest from the increasingly mainstream QAnon universe.