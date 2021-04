Putin slams spreaders of fake news as "worse than prostitutes" Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed critics of Donald Trump Tuesday, saying those who spread "fake news" are "worse than prostitutes." David Avella, chairman of the conservative group GOPAC, and Hari Sevugan, former DNC National Press Secretary and the current principal for 270 Strategies spoke to CBSN about Putin's comments as well as President Obama's commutation of Chelsea Manning's sentence.