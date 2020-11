Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen recalls his immigrant experience Author Viet Thanh Nguyen won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2016 with his debut novel, "The Sympathizer." Nguyen was only 4 years old when he and his family escaped the Vietnam War for the United States. With this original essay, he recounts his memories of that time, and what they tell us about America today.