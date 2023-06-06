Prince Harry gives evidence against U.K. tabloid media for breaching his privacy by phone hacking Prince Harry will make an appearance in court Tuesday as he sues one of Britain's tabloid newspapers for phone hacking and illegal intrusion into his private life. The publisher admits phone hacking once took place at its newspapers but denies that the Duke of Sussex was ever a target. Holly Williams spoke with media lawyer Matthew Gill about what Harry hoped to achieve by taking the very public case to trial.