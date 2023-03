Prince Harry and Meghan say daughter christened as Princess Lilibet Diana Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, was christened on Friday and was referred to as a princess for the first time publicly. During their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan mentioned that before the birth of their son Archie, the royals “didn’t want him to be a prince ... which would be different from protocol.”