Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: To Catch a Genius

All new: A successful wife is declared dead from nicotine poisoning – is her "Jeopardy!"-winning husband smart enough to get away with murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates Saturday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.