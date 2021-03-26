Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Pact

All new: A 15-year-old boy goes to a dance and never returns. Teen killers keep a secret for 40 years – until one of them cracks. Richard Schlesinger investigates Saturday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.