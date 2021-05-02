Live

Preview: Saving the Lions

By secretly infiltrating circuses with hidden cameras, Animal Defenders International has helped protect and save the lives of wild animals around the world. Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
