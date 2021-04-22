Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview of the 68th Emmy Awards

Cosmopolitan.com fashion editor Charles Manning and Cosmopolitan.com entertainment director Patti Greco join CBSN with more on the stars expected to win big and stun on the red carpet at the 68th annual Emmy Awards.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.