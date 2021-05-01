Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Gorilla Doctors

When the first Gorilla Doctor began helping mountain gorillas, the species was almost extinct. Today, they're the only population of great apes that's growing. Lara Logan reports on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.