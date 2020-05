Preview "Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line" n the midst of a pandemic that has paralyzed the world, a team of CBS News journalists embedded with emergency physicians and critical care specialists struggling to save patients suffering from COVID-19 in "Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line," a one-hour, primetime special set at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York. The special will air May 15 at 9p ET on CBS.