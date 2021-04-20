Live

Preview: Bonobos

They are our primate cousins, as genetically similar to humans as chimpanzees. But bonobos are female-dominated and do not kill each other -- preferring to make love not war. Anderson Cooper reports on Sunday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
