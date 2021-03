Pretty in ink: How women in comics went from damsels to heroines Comic books have long been a male-dominated world and female characters have often been depicted as sidekicks, romantic interests and hypersexualized pinups. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers talks to comic book historian Trina Robbins and comic book store owner Ariell Johnson on how women in comic books lwent from damsels in distress to the fearless powerhouses seen today.