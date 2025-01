President Trump's executive order calls for 1,500 more troops to be sent to southern border A new executive order from President Trump calls for 1,500 troops to be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to supplement the 2,500 who are already there. The Trump administration is considering deploying 10,000 soldiers to the border and using U.S. bases to hold migrants awaiting deportation, according to an internal memo obtained by CBS News.