President Trump hints at Iranian regime change in social media post after U.S. strikes In a social media post Sunday, President Trump hinted at a regime change in Iran following U.S. strikes in Iran over the weekend. It is U.S. policy to not explicitly call for a regime change because it could lead to an escalation in tension and undermine diplomacy. Vice President JD Vance said the sole focus of the strikes was to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon.