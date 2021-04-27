Live

President gets murder rate backwards

President Trump made a false statement about the national murder rate Tuesday. Despite the claim, the FBI says the National murder rate is close to the 51-year low it hit in 2014. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
