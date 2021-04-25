Live

President-elect Trump's 'Greeter Gal'

As President-elect Trump selects his Cabinet, many power players have been walking in and out of Trump. But who is the woman who has been photographed escorting these high-profile visitors? Inside Edition has the answer.
