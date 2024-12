President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks court Senate votes on Capitol Hill President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are making their cases to senators on Capitol Hill, including Pete Hegseth, Trump's embattled choice to lead the Department of Defense. He met with Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst for a second time Monday and winning her support will be key. Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to serve as director of national intelligence, and Kash Patel, Trump's choice to lead the FBI, also made rounds.