President Biden’s legislative agenda in jeopardy as Build Back Better plan unlikely to pass before end of year President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social spending agenda is unlikely to be brought for a Senate vote before the year ends, missing Democrats' self-imposed Christmas deadline. The president has been negotiating with Democratic holdout Senator Joe Manchin, who disagrees with the plan’s funding. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins “CBSN AM” from the White House to discuss.