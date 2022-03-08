Watch CBS News

U.S. announces ban on Russian energy imports

President Biden has announced a ban on imports of coal, natural gas and oil from Russia. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the impact on the U.S. economy.
