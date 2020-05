PPP loans put workers with concerns about returning to jobs in tough position The new Payroll Protection Program has processed more than $500 billion in loans to help small businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown, but critics say the PPP isn't doing what it was meant to. The loans will be forgiven only if businesses spend 75% of the money on their employees in just eight weeks. But, Ed O'Keefe reports that some workers have concerns about going back to work.