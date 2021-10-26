Live

Powerful nor'easter prompts states of emergency

The first nor'easter of the season is a monster storm, and it's getting more powerful by the hour as it barrels through New England. Both New York and New Jersey remain under states of emergency tonight. Mola Lenghi has the details.
