After 40 consecutive drawings produced no Powerball jackpot winner, Saturday's jackpot grew to an estimated $1.3 billion.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.3 billion After 40 consecutive drawings produced no Powerball jackpot winner, Saturday's jackpot grew to an estimated $1.3 billion.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On