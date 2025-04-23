Watch CBS News

Pope Francis was a lifelong soccer fan

Pope Francis started playing soccer as a kid growing up in Argentina. He admitted he wasn't very good, but his love for the sport continued throughout his life and into his papacy. "CBS Evening News" co-anchor Maurice DuBois has more.
