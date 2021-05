Police search for suspects in Miami-Dade concert shooting that left 2 dead, more than 20 injured Police say three men armed with assault rifles and handguns jumped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder and opened fire into a crowd of concert goers outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County. The incident was among two deadly Miami-area shootings over the Memorial Day weekend. Manuel Bojorquez reports.