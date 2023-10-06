Watch CBS News

Philippe barrels towards northeast U.S., Canada

Philippe, now a post-tropical cyclone, is inching closer to the East Coast, and could bring heavy rain to New England, New York and southeast Canada this weekend. Meteorologist Mike Bettes with The Weather Channel has the latest forecast.
