Pfizer announces that it is officially seeking full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine as new cases in the U.S. appear to be on the decline Pfizer has announced that it is officially seeking full Food and Drug Administration approval for its coronavirus vaccine, the first of the three U.S.-approved COVID vaccines being administered under emergency authorization. This as new infections appear to be on the decline, as is demand for vaccines. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.