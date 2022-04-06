Person to Person: Norah O'Donnell interviews the cast of "Ted Lasso" "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell" brings viewers the most intimate type of interview — going beyond the headlines through thoughtful conversation. In this episode, O'Donnell sits down with the cast of "Ted Lasso" for often laugh-out-loud-funny interviews. She speaks with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein about the show's success and what they bring to their characters and attends a soccer match in West London with breakout stars Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni.