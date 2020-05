Patton Oswalt, Nikki Glaser and more top comedians on keeping comedy alive amid pandemic The entertainment industry has been largely halted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with live shows cancelled and movie production temporarily called off. Despite the stop, many high-profile comedians have been busy at work. Jamie Wax speaks to some of the biggest names in comedy to see what they're up to, from Zoom standup to starting charities for out-of-work hospitality workers.