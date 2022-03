Passing the torch: Angélique Kidjo's newest album celebrates next generation of African artists Four-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo's latest album, "Mother Nature," lifts up the next generation of African singers and earned her three more Grammy nominations this year. The French-Beninese singer tells Anthony Mason about finding inspiration for music all around her and the encouragement she received decades ago from an unexpected person — Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.