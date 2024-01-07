Watch CBS News

Passage: Remembering David Soul and Glynis Johns

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including "Starsky and Hutch" star David Soul; and stage and screen star Glynis Johns, best known for the Disney classic "Mary Poppins."
